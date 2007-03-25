Support This Site

Real Racing...Fake News...Updated Nightly

3.25.2007

Kyle Busch--A Life that has Sucked

Age 2--Kyle Busch says his first words: "Mommy cookie...it sucked."

Age 4--Kyle has his first day of school: "Teacher give us playtime...it sucked."

Age 8--Kyle drives a go-kart for the first time: "Wooooh--that was really fast!...it sucked."

Age 11--Kyle wins the North Las Vegas Middle School Geography Bee: "Czechoslovakia? I win! I finally won!...it sucked."

Age 14--Kyle's first kiss: "Wow, Lisa, that was great...it sucked."

Age 16--Kyle gets thrown out of Fontana: "Man, that sucked...it sucked."

Age 18--Kyle makes his Nascar debut: "After all these years of trying, I can finally say I made it...it sucked."

Age 20--Kyle gets his first vacuum cleaner: "It sucked...it sucked."

posted by Mike Mackler @ 25.3.07

1 Comments:

At 10:37 AM, Blogger Stephen said...

That comment was one of the funniest post-race comments I've ever heard. :)

 

Post a Comment

<< Home