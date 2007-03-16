Atlanta "News" and Notes

Ryan Newman won yet another pole today, reinforcing his nickname, "Mr. Friday". Hmmm, if he's Friday, does that make Kurt Busch Robinson Caruso?In a somewhat bizarre move, Nascar forced Robby Gordon to remove the Motorola logos from his car, despite the fact that Motorola manufactures phones for series sponsor Nextel. This is part of the new "non-promotion" theory of marketing, where teams aim to promote their brand through failure and controversy. In other words, its what Napa does.Be on the lookout for a possible Ted Turner sighting at the track. In case you have trouble finding him, he's the white middle-aged man with the mustache and polo shirt.Haas Racing's cars are swapping sponsors this weekend...again. Does it still count as a "swap" if its a permanent thing? Because in that case, Bill Weber and Allan Bestwick are still "swapping" their jobs too.The 72, uh, "race team" is apparently leaving Nextel Cup. While some think that they are simply moving down to the Busch Series, insider info states that Nascar was vehemently opposed to having team owners with the last name "Mullet".ODDS1:5 Mike Joy will refer to something, somehow, as "March Madness".10:1 That comment will be followed by a visit to a race shop, featuring the song "Our House" by Madness.100:1 The reporter for the segment will the "Macho Man" Randy Savage. OHHHHHHH YEAHHHHHHHHH! DIG IT?