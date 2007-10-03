Why is Robby Gordon Running an All Black Car?
--Harrah's decided at the last minute to spend their money elsewhere. I mean, who connects Las Vegas and gambling, right?
--Car was supposed to have a "totally rad flame job", but the airbrush guy took too much "medicine" and got lost in the desert.
--He's promoting the re-re-release of Spinal Tap's "Black" album.
--Was supposed to be sponsored by Menards, but John Menard realized he has no stores in Las Vegas...and that Robby isn't related to him.
--Protesting Nascar's decision to not let him run a number 777 car.
--Got into a little trouble with Sterling Marlin's sponsors. "Say, that's a nice paint job you got there, Robby-boy. Be a shaaame if something happened to it."
--Oh, the car has a sponsor on it. Yeah, it does? Haven't you ever heard of Jim Beam Black?
2 Comments:
does anyone know what happened. I have a crazy theory that it might be red bull as their toyota program is sucking big time
I got news that his corp sponsor is going through a buyout, and that's why the car was black. It seemed to enhance his already advanced skill at hitting other drivers less than ten laps into the race.
Post a Comment
<< Home