Why is Robby Gordon Running an All Black Car?

--Harrah's decided at the last minute to spend their money elsewhere. I mean, who connects Las Vegas and gambling, right?--Car was supposed to have a "totally rad flame job", but the airbrush guy took too much "medicine" and got lost in the desert.--He's promoting the re-re-release of Spinal Tap's "Black" album.--Was supposed to be sponsored by Menards, but John Menard realized he has no stores in Las Vegas...and that Robby isn't related to him.--Protesting Nascar's decision to not let him run a number 777 car.--Got into a little trouble with Sterling Marlin's sponsors. "Say, that's a nice paint job you got there, Robby-boy. Be a shaaame if something happened to it."--Oh, the car has a sponsor on it. Yeah, it does? Haven't you ever heard of Jim Beam Black?