3.01.2007

Car of a Few Weeks from Now

Here's what was learned from Nascar's recent Car of Tomorrow test:

--That wing in the back? TOTALLY helps you pick up chicks at the gas station.

--A bigger green house does NOT mean bigger green house gas emissions, Al Gore.

--After all these years they still haven't found a car impervious to rain.

--Lists about the Car of Tomorrow's "features" are rapidly becoming stale and old.

--Nascar humor, on the whole, has gone downhill.

--Some websites don't seem to even try anymore, like Onion Sports, Sports Pickle, and The Outside Groove.

--STUPID STUPID STUPID!!!

--People who write Nascar humor have serious self esteem problems.

posted by Mike Mackler @ 1.3.07

