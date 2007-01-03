Car of a Few Weeks from Now
Here's what was learned from Nascar's recent Car of Tomorrow test:
--That wing in the back? TOTALLY helps you pick up chicks at the gas station.
--A bigger green house does NOT mean bigger green house gas emissions, Al Gore.
--After all these years they still haven't found a car impervious to rain.
--Lists about the Car of Tomorrow's "features" are rapidly becoming stale and old.
--Nascar humor, on the whole, has gone downhill.
--Some websites don't seem to even try anymore, like Onion Sports, Sports Pickle, and The Outside Groove.
--STUPID STUPID STUPID!!!
--People who write Nascar humor have serious self esteem problems.
