Car of a Few Weeks from Now

Here's what was learned from Nascar's recent Car of Tomorrow test:--That wing in the back? TOTALLY helps you pick up chicks at the gas station.--A bigger green house does NOT mean bigger green house gas emissions, Al Gore.--After all these years they still haven't found a car impervious to rain.--Lists about the Car of Tomorrow's "features" are rapidly becoming stale and old.--Nascar humor, on the whole, has gone downhill.--Some websites don't seem to even try anymore, like Onion Sports, Sports Pickle, and The Outside Groove.--STUPID STUPID STUPID!!!--People who write Nascar humor have serious self esteem problems.