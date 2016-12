Black History Month

Lets take a look back at how Nascar honored the contributions of African-Americans to the sport:--At Daytona, Darrell Waltrip agreed to change his trademark catchphrase to " Booker T Booker T ! Lets go racin' boys...men, I mean MEN!"--Instead of that commercial with the guy buying one shoe, Nascar showed that commercial with the kid at the go-kart track saying "Sambelnavis" really fast.--Diecast manufacturer Motorsport Authentics (nee Action) came out with a line of black diecast cars for the occasion. Furthermore, to honor the great black leaders King, X, and Douglass, a number 3 was painted on the side of the car. Meanwhile, to acknowledge the number of African-American males working so well in the pits, the word "Goodwrench" was added.--Dale Earnhardt Jr. was quietly asked to stop using slang such as "dawg", "off the hook", and "word to yo stepmotha".--For 28 days, Bill Lester was, instead of being called "The Black Guy", called "The African-American Guy".--A vein attempt was made to reintroduce Nascar jackets to inner-city youths as "retro-wear".--Willie T. Ribbs allowed to shoot at Nascar headquarters for 15 minutes.--Involving great, progressive sports franchises in their sport, such as the Boston Red Sox (last team to integrate, 1959), and the Washington Redskins (last team to integrate, 1962).