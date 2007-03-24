Busch in Busch

I wasn't going to write anything tonight, but after hearing about the odd pit lane problem in today's Busch race, I had to say something. Kyle Busch has been having a frustrating season in the Busch Series, and none of it appears to be his fault. From a spin on the final lap to a loose lug nut to a pit road error, he seems to be doing no right on Saturdays.It makes me wonder if this promising young Busch Series driver will ever get a shot at running in Nextel Cup.