3.31.2007

The End? No, Just Pulling a Ricky Rudd

Why haven't I been writing as much lately? Because that pesky thing called the "real world" has been getting in the way too much. Why haven't I been writing that well lately? Well, that's just a lack of natural talent.

As much as I'd love to keep writing this site, there's just too much going on right now to do so. Rather than a bunch of "Boy, Michael Waltrip sure is funny in those commercials!" articles, I've decided to take the month of April off. I'll be writing a bit during that time, but hopefully I can return on May 1. (May day? Why that's the Russian New Year! We'll have a big parade and serve hot horderves...).

Now, I've been a fan of many-a website that has gone "On Hiatus" without a definite return. So here's the plan--come back once a week, and hopefully I'll have something for you. If not, feel free to flame me into oblivion.

See you later.

posted by Mike Mackler @ 31.3.07

9 Comments:

At 5:02 AM, Blogger Olde Typewriter said...

Groover...I feel your pain, blogger block is ruff.

I've thought about quitting a few times.

My advise, take 2 aspirin, pull them belts tight...you know the rest!

 
At 9:06 AM, Blogger Steve said...

You should hire an intern.

Steve

 
At 5:45 AM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

This is the worst April Fools joke ever! Come back soon man!

jC...

 
At 9:18 PM, Blogger Steve said...

Oh man, Michael Waltrip is up to all this stuff and The Outside Groove isn't around to cover it...

Steve

 
At 8:45 PM, Anonymous DiRF said...

Damn... first Nascar South Park calls it quits, now Outside Groove is on extended leave... where'am I gonna get my really good independent Nascar comedy now? :(

 
At 7:25 AM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

Oh man, this is like when Dennis Ladd quit doing his comic! Where did all the NASCAR humor go?

 
At 5:59 PM, Blogger Steve said...

*(The) Douglas Ladd

Steve

 
At 11:04 AM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

Cue the "Y2J" music!!!

 
At 10:01 PM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

you suck

 

