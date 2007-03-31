The End? No, Just Pulling a Ricky Rudd
Why haven't I been writing as much lately? Because that pesky thing called the "real world" has been getting in the way too much. Why haven't I been writing that well lately? Well, that's just a lack of natural talent.
As much as I'd love to keep writing this site, there's just too much going on right now to do so. Rather than a bunch of "Boy, Michael Waltrip sure is funny in those commercials!" articles, I've decided to take the month of April off. I'll be writing a bit during that time, but hopefully I can return on May 1. (May day? Why that's the Russian New Year! We'll have a big parade and serve hot horderves...).
Now, I've been a fan of many-a website that has gone "On Hiatus" without a definite return. So here's the plan--come back once a week, and hopefully I'll have something for you. If not, feel free to flame me into oblivion.
See you later.
9 Comments:
Groover...I feel your pain, blogger block is ruff.
I've thought about quitting a few times.
My advise, take 2 aspirin, pull them belts tight...you know the rest!
You should hire an intern.
Steve
This is the worst April Fools joke ever! Come back soon man!
jC...
Oh man, Michael Waltrip is up to all this stuff and The Outside Groove isn't around to cover it...
Steve
Damn... first Nascar South Park calls it quits, now Outside Groove is on extended leave... where'am I gonna get my really good independent Nascar comedy now? :(
Oh man, this is like when Dennis Ladd quit doing his comic! Where did all the NASCAR humor go?
*(The) Douglas Ladd
Steve
Cue the "Y2J" music!!!
you suck
